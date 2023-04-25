He fatally shot his former friend in Cobb. Now he’ll spend 2 decades in prison

A man who killed his former friend in Cobb County was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison, officials announced Tuesday.
Jamari Christmas, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2021 death of Majik Broussard, a Cobb County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said. Christmas was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by seven years on probation.
“You owe it to Majik, his family and to yourself to make something of your life,” Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt told Christmas after accepting the guilty plea.
According to authorities, Christmas and the 18-year-old victim had a falling out prior to the shooting. On Dec. 22, 2021, officers were called to an area of George Busbee Parkway and found Broussard on the ground.
He was taken to a hospital, and officials said he later died from his injuries. Christmas stayed at the scene, where he was detained.
Christmas explained to officers that, due to a dispute a few weeks prior to the shooting, he believed Broussard wanted to fight him again and that he was not interested in fighting.
Officials said Christmas produced a handgun and shot Broussard in the torso and leg. The district attorney’s office did not provide any other details into what happened prior to the shooting.
During the plea hearing, Christmas apologized to Broussard’s family, who spoke about the impact his death had on their lives.
“This case was a tragedy that resulted from the all too common use of firearms to settle disputes,” Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler said. “My heart goes out to the Broussard family for their strength and compassion in coping with this tragedy.”
