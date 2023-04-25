He fatally shot his former friend in Cobb. Now he’ll spend 2 decades in prison

Christmas explained to officers that, due to a dispute a few weeks prior to the shooting, he believed Broussard wanted to fight him again and that he was not interested in fighting.

Officials said Christmas produced a handgun and shot Broussard in the torso and leg. The district attorney’s office did not provide any other details into what happened prior to the shooting.

During the plea hearing, Christmas apologized to Broussard’s family, who spoke about the impact his death had on their lives.

“This case was a tragedy that resulted from the all too common use of firearms to settle disputes,” Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler said. “My heart goes out to the Broussard family for their strength and compassion in coping with this tragedy.”