Hazmat gear needed to save 16 dogs from inside Griffin home, cops say

Christopher Cromarte, 63, was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Summit Drive, Griffin police said in a news release. The investigation began when Griffin animal control workers responded to reports of dogs fighting, but Cromarte refused to let them inside.

The animal control workers noted an “overwhelming odor of feces and urine” that only strengthened when Cromarte opened the door, police said. The workers also said they could not see inside the house because of coverings on the windows.