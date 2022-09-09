Hazmat gear needed to save 16 dogs from inside Griffin home, cops say

A Spalding County man was arrested Friday after police removed 16 dogs from what they described as “deplorable conditions” in his Griffin home.
Christopher Cromarte, 63, was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Summit Drive, Griffin police said in a news release. The investigation began when Griffin animal control workers responded to reports of dogs fighting, but Cromarte refused to let them inside.
The animal control workers noted an “overwhelming odor of feces and urine” that only strengthened when Cromarte opened the door, police said. The workers also said they could not see inside the house because of coverings on the windows.
Based on Cromarte’s refusal to let the workers into his home and a history of calls to the house referencing injured dogs, police were able to obtain a search warrant for the property.
When officers entered, they were forced to wear hazmat gear due to the terrible conditions, police said. They removed 16 dogs and said as many as four dogs were being kept in kennels designed for one animal. All of the dogs were placed at local shelters, according to police.
After the dogs were removed, a city official inspected the house, police said. Based on the results, the home will be placed in Griffin’s nuisance abatement program and might have to be demolished.
Cromarte is facing 16 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, online jail records show. He was booked into the Spalding County Jail and was being held there without bond Friday afternoon.
“The investigation is ongoing, and officers will ensure that the dogs removed from the residence receive appropriate care,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Richard Powell at 470-771-3097 or rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
