Hapeville police seeking hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured bicyclist

The crash happened on Willingham Drive near the I-285 overpass between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Saturday, Hapeville police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hapeville police are searching for the driver of a car they say seriously injured a bicyclist after running into him from behind Saturday night before driving away from the scene.

The crash happened on Willingham Drive near the I-285 overpass between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, Hapeville police said in a news release. The bicyclist, who has not been publicly identified, was found after being hit by a car and landing on the sidewalk. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did not remain at the scene. Police did not share any updates on the victim’s condition Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Hapeville Police Department at 404-768-7171.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

