Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of a white SUV suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hampton woman seriously injured Monday night.
Jasmine Gibson was walking on Lower Woolsey Road near Ga. 20 when she was hit around 9:15 p.m., Hampton police spokeswoman Sgt. Chaundra Brownlee said. A witness told officers the SUV’s driver hit Gibson and dragged her a short distance, briefly stopped, then drove away from the scene.
Gibson required surgery after suffering a broken arm, broken pelvis and internal injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf.
Lynette Smith, the GoFundMe page’s organizer, wrote that the incident was “absolutely horrifying” and that the suspect drove over Gibson “like she was a speed bump.”
Police could not share additional details about the SUV but said the vehicle might have damage to its front end.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 470-249-1420 or the Hampton Police Department at 77-946-4513.
About the Author