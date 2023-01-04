Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run

Jasmine Gibson was walking on Lower Woolsey Road near Ga. 20 when she was hit around 9:15 p.m., Hampton police spokeswoman Sgt. Chaundra Brownlee said. A witness told officers the SUV’s driver hit Gibson and dragged her a short distance, briefly stopped, then drove away from the scene.

Gibson required surgery after suffering a broken arm, broken pelvis and internal injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up on her behalf.