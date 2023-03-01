Hall County man arrested after setting mobile home on fire, cops say

A Hall County man was arrested Saturday after authorities say he poured gasoline on his mobile home and set it on fire.
Michael Timothy Sites, 34, of Talmo, was taken into custody early Saturday morning as firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, the Hall sheriff’s office said. Sites is facing one count of first-degree arson in connection with the incident.
No one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters were called to the home on Pratt Reece Road in a community just off Athens Highway around 5:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Sites was arrested about an hour after firefighters responded as the fire was still active.
Investigators for the Hall fire marshal’s office also responded to the scene and determined the fire was caused by Sites pouring gasoline on the home. Officials did not say what led Sites to allegedly start the fire.
He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.
