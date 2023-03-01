X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hall County man arrested after setting mobile home on fire, cops say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A Hall County man was arrested Saturday after authorities say he poured gasoline on his mobile home and set it on fire.

Michael Timothy Sites, 34, of Talmo, was taken into custody early Saturday morning as firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, the Hall sheriff’s office said. Sites is facing one count of first-degree arson in connection with the incident.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Pratt Reece Road in a community just off Athens Highway around 5:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Sites was arrested about an hour after firefighters responded as the fire was still active.

Investigators for the Hall fire marshal’s office also responded to the scene and determined the fire was caused by Sites pouring gasoline on the home. Officials did not say what led Sites to allegedly start the fire.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
8h ago

Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine
38m ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Former Fulton detention officer accused of not stopping attack on inmate
7m ago
Robbery suspects accused of pointing gun at meat manager in Stockbridge Kroger
1h ago
Paulding sheriff fires deputy under GBI investigation in use-of-force case
1h ago
Featured

Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
17h ago
Results from the Tuesday special election for the Georgia Legislature
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top