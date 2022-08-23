Hall County man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death, jailed on murder charge

Hall County deputies arrested a man Monday night on charges tied to the killing of his girlfriend, hours after she was found stabbed to death in the couple’s Gillsville home.
A statement from the sheriff’s office indicated a mutual friend discovered 26-year-old Alexis Davis Roberson’s body inside the couple’s residence in the 3300 block of McDougal Road late Monday morning. The woman had been stabbed multiple times and authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.
Investigators quickly identified Roberson’s live-in boyfriend, 45-year-old Rashon Otis Bacon, as a person of interest in the case. According to deputies, he was not home when officers first arrived to the scene, but showed up while investigators were still combing the house for clues Monday afternoon.
Detectives detained him for questioning and later found probable cause to charge Bacon with felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roberson’s body was turned over to the GBI Crime Lab, where her autopsy will be performed.
Investigators still had not figured out a motive for the fatal stabbing. Bacon remained in custody at the Hall County Jail without bond Tuesday, according to authorities.
About the Author