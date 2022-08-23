Hall County man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death, jailed on murder charge

A statement from the sheriff’s office indicated a mutual friend discovered 26-year-old Alexis Davis Roberson’s body inside the couple’s residence in the 3300 block of McDougal Road late Monday morning. The woman had been stabbed multiple times and authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators quickly identified Roberson’s live-in boyfriend, 45-year-old Rashon Otis Bacon, as a person of interest in the case. According to deputies, he was not home when officers first arrived to the scene, but showed up while investigators were still combing the house for clues Monday afternoon.