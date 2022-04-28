Hall County high schooler arrested in attack that injured classmate, cops say

In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, Jackson’s mother said the other student had threatened her son and that he had used racial slurs. During the interview, Jackson called her and spoke with reporters himself.

“He said he was going to shoot me,” Jackson told Channel 2. “And I didn’t take that lightly. I got scared.”

Before the day of the incident, Jackson had no problem with the other student, he told the news station.

Jackson’s mother told Channel 2 that she believed her son was arrested without the school properly investigating the incident. According to the news station, the school district said the investigation had been turned over to the sheriff’s office.

As of Thursday afternoon, Jackson remained in the Hall jail with his bond set at $5,700.