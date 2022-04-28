ajc logo
Hall County high schooler arrested in attack that injured classmate, cops say

A student at Johnson High School in Hall County is accused of slamming a 15-year-old schoolmate to the ground, injuring him badly enough to go to the hospital.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
17-year-old facing felony charge as an adult

A 17-year-old Johnson High School student was arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge after he attacked and seriously injured another student, authorities said.

Joshua Lionel Jackson of Flowery Branch was arrested Monday and booked into the Hall County Jail, online records show. Jackson’s booking at the primary Hall detention center indicates he is being charged as an adult.

He is accused of attacking a 15-year-old schoolmate during a class transition around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. According to deputies, Jackson picked up the 15-year-old from behind and slammed him to the floor. The victim hit his head, causing him to have a seizure, authorities said. Officials said Jackson continued the attack while the other student lay on the floor, punching him several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but authorities did not provide further details about his condition.

The sheriff’s office said Jackson also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple battery for allegedly slapping the same student earlier in the day.

In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, Jackson’s mother said the other student had threatened her son and that he had used racial slurs. During the interview, Jackson called her and spoke with reporters himself.

“He said he was going to shoot me,” Jackson told Channel 2. “And I didn’t take that lightly. I got scared.”

Before the day of the incident, Jackson had no problem with the other student, he told the news station.

Jackson’s mother told Channel 2 that she believed her son was arrested without the school properly investigating the incident. According to the news station, the school district said the investigation had been turned over to the sheriff’s office.

As of Thursday afternoon, Jackson remained in the Hall jail with his bond set at $5,700.

