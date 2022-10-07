Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub

The deputies were conducting an open-air search of the hub when a K-9 alerted them about a package being shipped from California to Oakwood, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. Drug agents opened the package and found 575 grams, or a little more than 1¼ pounds, of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identities of the sender and recipient are in the process of being identified, authorities said, but no one has been arrested.