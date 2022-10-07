ajc logo
X

Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.

The deputies were conducting an open-air search of the hub when a K-9 alerted them about a package being shipped from California to Oakwood, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. Drug agents opened the package and found 575 grams, or a little more than 1¼ pounds, of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identities of the sender and recipient are in the process of being identified, authorities said, but no one has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office said it conducts routine checks with the cooperation of shipping facilities throughout the county. Law enforcement officers have intercepted marijuana and methamphetamine in the past, but this is the first time these regular searches have resulted in the confiscation of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout18m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
12h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
18m ago
Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home
54m ago
UPDATE: Police K-9 shot during standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County
59m ago
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top