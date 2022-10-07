Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub

During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
The deputies were conducting an open-air search of the hub when a K-9 alerted them about a package being shipped from California to Oakwood, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. Drug agents opened the package and found 575 grams, or a little more than 1¼ pounds, of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.
The identities of the sender and recipient are in the process of being identified, authorities said, but no one has been arrested.
The sheriff’s office said it conducts routine checks with the cooperation of shipping facilities throughout the county. Law enforcement officers have intercepted marijuana and methamphetamine in the past, but this is the first time these regular searches have resulted in the confiscation of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.
