Gwinnett woman shot to death after domestic dispute, police say

Investigators believe a Gwinnett County woman was shot to death after a domestic dispute, police said Monday.
On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Lake Washington Circle, near Lawrenceville, on a report of a shooting. There, they found 25-year-old Neiana Ransome dead in the basement, according to a Gwinnett police spokeswoman. Ransome had been shot.
“Homicide detectives are exploring all motives, though detectives believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute,” police said in a statement.
Ransome worked as a Realtor, according to the Keller Williams website.
No further details about the shooting were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
About the Author