X

Gwinnett woman shot to death after domestic dispute, police say

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Investigators believe a Gwinnett County woman was shot to death after a domestic dispute, police said Monday.

On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Lake Washington Circle, near Lawrenceville, on a report of a shooting. There, they found 25-year-old Neiana Ransome dead in the basement, according to a Gwinnett police spokeswoman. Ransome had been shot.

“Homicide detectives are exploring all motives, though detectives believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute,” police said in a statement.

Ransome worked as a Realtor, according to the Keller Williams website.

No further details about the shooting were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Benefit of new LB coach Kevin Sherrer ‘hard to measure’2h ago

Loudermilk to reveal initial findings in reinvestigation of Jan. 6
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kemp could sign measure to give state new power over DAs
2h ago

Credit: City Schools of Decatur

Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent
4h ago

Credit: City Schools of Decatur

Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

‘The devil’s work’: Young father fatally shot in front of kids at Gwinnett home
26m ago
Evacuation order lifted near Spalding reservoir after dam overflowed
1h ago
Police from area agencies clear park near planned training center
3h ago
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
9h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
9h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top