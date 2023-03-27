Gwinnett woman shot to death after domestic dispute, police say

On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Lake Washington Circle, near Lawrenceville, on a report of a shooting. There, they found 25-year-old Neiana Ransome dead in the basement, according to a Gwinnett police spokeswoman. Ransome had been shot.

“Homicide detectives are exploring all motives, though detectives believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute,” police said in a statement.