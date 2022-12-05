Gwinnett sex offender arrested in Mexico 5 years after violating probation

Brad Hatter, 58, was taken into custody by Mexican authorities Saturday after spending five years as a fugitive in multiple countries, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Hatter was returned to the U.S. the following day and placed in detention, according to the federal agency.

Hatter was originally arrested in December 2005 in Gwinnett for attempting to meet a 9-year-old girl “for sexual activity,” the Marshals Service said in a news release. Hatter arranged the rendezvous online and was arrested when he went to meet the girl.