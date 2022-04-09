Gwinnett police searching for suspect in Norcross attempted kidnapping

Gwinnett County investigators are searching for a man they suspect of trying to abduct and molest a child from an apartment complex in Norcross late Friday afternoon.
Police identified the suspect as 62-year-old David Ruiz in a news release Saturday.
According to the release, Ruiz drove a gray Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van into the Colonial Place Apartments and pulled in front of a home where children were playing in the 9900 block of National Circle. Police say he lured one of the children away from the other kids and had the victim follow him to a stairwell out of view. Once there, Ruiz tried to get the child to come to his van.
Police suspect he planned to kidnap and molest the child. It was not clear how the victim escaped.
The van had Georgia license plates with the tag number TCN5467, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Gwinnett County Police Department by calling 770-513-5300.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
