Gwinnett police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run with cycling group

Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver who was captured on video Saturday darting in front of a cycling group on a training ride and hitting one of the riders before speeding away.
The incident took place near the intersection of North Price and Woodward Mill roads in Sugar Hill, Gwinnett police confirmed. The driver of a silver Honda Accord turned in front of the group, clipping the lead rider’s bicycle and knocking him to the ground. He was not seriously injured.
Ben Milcarek, who was riding with the group, captured the incident on video, which he shared with Channel 2 Action News. In an interview with the news station, Milcarek said he had “never seen someone so blatantly trying to hit somebody going down the road.”
The group of eight members of the North Georgia Cycling Association was on a training ride around 1:30 p.m., Milcarek told Channel 2. They were riding north on North Price Road when the driver accelerated past them in the left lane, then darted across the right lane onto Woodward Mill Road, hitting the lead rider.
Two riders in the group tried to follow the car, but the driver sped away and turned right onto the much busier Buford Highway.
“He obviously knew he’d hit one of the guys, and then he turned right or south on Buford Highway and kept going,” Milcarek told Channel 2.
Gwinnett police said they have a copy of the video and are investigating the case as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
