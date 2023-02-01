Gwinnett police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run with cycling group

The incident took place near the intersection of North Price and Woodward Mill roads in Sugar Hill, Gwinnett police confirmed. The driver of a silver Honda Accord turned in front of the group, clipping the lead rider’s bicycle and knocking him to the ground. He was not seriously injured.

Ben Milcarek, who was riding with the group, captured the incident on video, which he shared with Channel 2 Action News. In an interview with the news station, Milcarek said he had “never seen someone so blatantly trying to hit somebody going down the road.”