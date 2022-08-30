Gwinnett police responding to carjacking call spot stolen car, arrest suspect

The victim, who was not identified, was carjacked at a gas station on Buford Road around 11 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. The man got out of his car and was immediately held at gunpoint, according to the news station.

“Somebody pulled a gun on me and said, ‘Give me the keys,’ and just smacked me in the back of the head and took the keys,” the victim said on a 911 call.