Gwinnett police responding to carjacking call spot stolen car, arrest suspect

Gwinnett County police made a quick arrest after a violent carjacking Tuesday morning when they spotted the stolen vehicle on the way to meet the 911 caller.
The victim, who was not identified, was carjacked at a gas station on Buford Road around 11 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. The man got out of his car and was immediately held at gunpoint, according to the news station.
“Somebody pulled a gun on me and said, ‘Give me the keys,’ and just smacked me in the back of the head and took the keys,” the victim said on a 911 call.
In security footage, the suspect can be seen attacking the victim, then getting into the man’s car and driving away. On the 911 call from inside the gas station, the victim said his head was “pouring blood” and requested an ambulance, Channel 2 reported.
On the way to investigate, responding officers happened to pass the stolen car. They began to chase the suspect, who crashed into a guardrail and totaled the car, according to Channel 2.
Bryce Cox, 18, was identified as the suspect, the news station reported. Police said Cox had a ski mask and gun in his possession when he was arrested.
Cox was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on five felony charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery and first-degree hijacking of a vehicle, online jail records show. He remains in jail without bond.
About the Author