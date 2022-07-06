ajc logo
Gwinnett police arrest man, woman after string of armed robberies

Steve Alan Coleman, 35, and Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, were arrested Tuesday after their alleged fourth and final armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dacula, police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A man and woman were arrested by Gwinnett County police in connection with a two-week series of armed robberies, authorities said.

Steve Alan Coleman, 35, and Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, were taken into custody Tuesday after their alleged fourth and final armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dacula, according to Gwinnett police. They are also charged with committing armed robberies at a Lawrenceville Pizza Hut, a Lawrenceville Metro PCS store and a Duluth PetSmart.

The four robberies took place over the course of 11 days.

Police said the suspects’ tactic was to act like customers, approach the register with an item or question, then show a semiautomatic handgun to the cashier and order them to fill a bag with money.

Just after Tuesday’s robbery at the O’Reilly store, police performed a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 that matched the description of the vehicle that left the scene, the release states. Coleman and Stevenson were then arrested.

Police said that vehicle is believed to be tied to several armed robberies in other metro Atlanta counties.

Coleman is charged with four counts each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony, plus one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Gwinnett police. Stevenson is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

They are being held without bond in the Gwinnett jail.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

