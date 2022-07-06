Gwinnett police arrest man, woman after string of armed robberies

Steve Alan Coleman, 35, and Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, were taken into custody Tuesday after their alleged fourth and final armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dacula, according to Gwinnett police. They are also charged with committing armed robberies at a Lawrenceville Pizza Hut, a Lawrenceville Metro PCS store and a Duluth PetSmart.

The four robberies took place over the course of 11 days.