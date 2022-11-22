Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area

The investigation began in mid-August when officers got a call about shots being fired on Brookdale Drive, a short, dead-end road in a Sugar Hill neighborhood. They found multiple homes with bullet holes and discovered that the shooting stemmed from a gang-related dispute tied to a previous shooting that took place about four miles away on Circle View Drive, department spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release.

Investigators believe Khamani Semaj Rhodes, 18, of Sugar Hill, was a victim in one of the shootings, Valle said. Several days later, Rhodes was driving in the area when he saw one of the people he suspected of shooting at his home, she said. He and another person, 19-year-old Willie Taylor of Buford, allegedly shot several rounds into the other person’s vehicle.