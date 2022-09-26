Gwinnett parents face murder charges in daughter’s house fire death

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who died in a house fire in April have been indicted on murder charges in Gwinnett County.
Loganville couple William McCue, 47, and Carina McCue, 38, were charged with three counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault and one count of false imprisonment in the death of their daughter, Zoe McCue. The couple were denied bond Sept. 13 in Gwinnett County Superior Court when a judge said they posed a risk of fleeing and failing to return to court if released.
According to the indictment, Zoe had been locked in her room by her parents when her 15-year-old brother intentionally set fire to the home April 17.
The couple allegedly used their hands, belts and a metal pipe to strike and beat their five children, deprived them of running water, made them use the toilet in buckets in their bedrooms, made them stand on cinderblocks for extended periods of time and refused to allow them bathroom breaks resulting in the children soiling themselves, according to the indictment.
The children were also whipped until they collapsed during punishments, shocked with electric collars, not allowed to attend school or be home-schooled, and isolated so they didn’t see their siblings or neighbors, the indictment states.
The couple, who had been on the run since early May, were found on the Appalachian Trail in June. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office took them into custody near Helen.
After the fire, Zoe’s remains were located in a windowless bathroom where investigators found a makeshift bed in the bathtub, authorities said.
Her 15-year-old brother was found at a church in Rockdale County hours after the blaze and admitted to investigators he intentionally set fire to the house. He was taken into custody on murder and arson charges.
The three other children were placed into state protective custody.
