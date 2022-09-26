BreakingNews
AJC'S Bradley: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett parents face murder charges in daughter’s house fire death

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who died in a house fire in April have been indicted on murder charges in Gwinnett County.

Loganville couple William McCue, 47, and Carina McCue, 38, were charged with three counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault and one count of false imprisonment in the death of their daughter, Zoe McCue. The couple were denied bond Sept. 13 in Gwinnett County Superior Court when a judge said they posed a risk of fleeing and failing to return to court if released.

According to the indictment, Zoe had been locked in her room by her parents when her 15-year-old brother intentionally set fire to the home April 17.

ExploreGwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail

The couple allegedly used their hands, belts and a metal pipe to strike and beat their five children, deprived them of running water, made them use the toilet in buckets in their bedrooms, made them stand on cinderblocks for extended periods of time and refused to allow them bathroom breaks resulting in the children soiling themselves, according to the indictment.

The children were also whipped until they collapsed during punishments, shocked with electric collars, not allowed to attend school or be home-schooled, and isolated so they didn’t see their siblings or neighbors, the indictment states.

The couple, who had been on the run since early May, were found on the Appalachian Trail in June. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office took them into custody near Helen.

ExploreGwinnett parents charged after daughter’s house fire death are on the run, police say

After the fire, Zoe’s remains were located in a windowless bathroom where investigators found a makeshift bed in the bathtub, authorities said.

Her 15-year-old brother was found at a church in Rockdale County hours after the blaze and admitted to investigators he intentionally set fire to the house. He was taken into custody on murder and arson charges.

The three other children were placed into state protective custody.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury both dismissed at Georgia Tech2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 6
5h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia non-conference games in jeopardy
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
31m ago
Man killed while crossing Marietta road after being hit by 4 vehicles
1h ago
Police: Boy, 4, stable after stabbing in Gwinnett; uncle charged
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Evan Vucci

Braves to mark World Series championship on Monday at White House
15h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top