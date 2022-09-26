Gwinnett parents face murder charges in daughter’s house fire death

Loganville couple William McCue, 47, and Carina McCue, 38, were charged with three counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault and one count of false imprisonment in the death of their daughter, Zoe McCue. The couple were denied bond Sept. 13 in Gwinnett County Superior Court when a judge said they posed a risk of fleeing and failing to return to court if released.

According to the indictment, Zoe had been locked in her room by her parents when her 15-year-old brother intentionally set fire to the home April 17.