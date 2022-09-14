Gwinnett officer charged in Hall County wreck that killed moped driver

He is still employed, but has been removed from patrol and assigned to administrative duty as an internal investigation gets underway, the department said. According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records, Brady’s law enforcement certification is in good standing, and he has no disciplinary history with the state agency.

Brady is the second metro Atlanta officer to be involved in a crash this week. On Tuesday, an Atlanta Police Department officer allegedly struck a child with his police vehicle.

The child, who had been standing at the intersection of Lanier Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 1 p.m., was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Authorities have not released any other details about that crash. The officer who was driving remains on active duty, police said.