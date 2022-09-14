ajc logo
X

Gwinnett officer charged in Hall County wreck that killed moped driver

Gwinnett County police officer Michael James Brady, 49, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and following too closely after he struck a moped driver while driving to work from Hall County on Friday, authorities said.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County police officer Michael James Brady, 49, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and following too closely after he struck a moped driver while driving to work from Hall County on Friday, authorities said.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
He told investigators he was looking at his patrol vehicle’s in-car computer at the time

A Gwinnett County police officer has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and is under internal investigation after allegedly killing a moped driver last week, authorities confirmed.

Michael James Brady, 49, was driving to work in his patrol vehicle around 5:45 a.m. along McEver Road in Hall County on Friday when he crashed into 34-year-old William Claffey, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Brady told investigators he was looking at his in-car computer just before the crash.

Claffey, who was driving in front of Brady, died the following day, an incident report states. The state patrol said speeding did not appear to be a factor at this point in the investigation.

Brady was booked into the Hall County jail Tuesday night and has already posted bond, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. He also is charged with following too closely.

The Gwinnett County Police Department declined to comment but confirmed Brady was hired in 2006 and holds the rank of master police officer.

He is still employed, but has been removed from patrol and assigned to administrative duty as an internal investigation gets underway, the department said. According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records, Brady’s law enforcement certification is in good standing, and he has no disciplinary history with the state agency.

Brady is the second metro Atlanta officer to be involved in a crash this week. On Tuesday, an Atlanta Police Department officer allegedly struck a child with his police vehicle.

ExploreCops: Child struck by police patrol car in NW Atlanta

The child, who had been standing at the intersection of Lanier Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 1 p.m., was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Authorities have not released any other details about that crash. The officer who was driving remains on active duty, police said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Terence Denson (center) speaks to friends after a peaceful rally at Windsor Plaza, where a gunfight Aug. 7 left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Denson was shot and killed Thursday night at a Mechanicsville bar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar3h ago
Hyundai Motor Group President and CEO Jae Hoon Chang speaks to during the announcement that the South Korean automotive giant is building an electric vehicle plant in Ellabell, Ga. It is the second major electric vehicle factory announcement in Georgia since December as state economic development officials try to turn the Peach State into an important manufacturing hub for battery-powered automobiles. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Climate law a wrench in Hyundai’s plans for $5.5 billion EV plant
7h ago
Gwinnett County facility to study water access, treatment around the world.

Gwinnett Water Tower to help increase staffing among water utilities
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
7h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
7h ago
Herschel Walker, left, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. (File photos)

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: What’s at stake in the Warnock-Walker debate
11h ago
The Latest
Zaire Watson, 22, was arrested and charged with murder after shooting a man trying to pick up a food order delivered to the incorrect address, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Man arrested after Conyers food delivery mix-up leads to fatal shooting
1h ago
Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
2h ago
‘My Hero’: Family, law enforcement remember Deputy Jonathan Koleski as leader and friend
2h ago
Featured
Sandra Peterson from Flowery Branch, who has a son in law enforcement, holds a sign in support as the procession of fallen Deputy Jonathan Koleski passes over Chastain Road in Kennesaw on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Funeral held in Cobb County for the first of two deputies killed
5h ago
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
8h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top