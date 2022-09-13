Cops: Child struck by police patrol car in NW Atlanta

A child was hit by an Atlanta police vehicle Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The child was standing in the intersection of Lanier Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta when they were struck about 1:15 p.m., according to police. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Authorities did not release information about what led up to the incident or why the child was in the road.
The officer involved, who remains on active duty, has not been identified and police did not say if he would be charged.
“Anytime there is an accident involving a police vehicle or on-duty officer, our Office of Professional Standards conducts an investigation into the incident,” police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.
