ajc logo
X

Gwinnett man charged with practicing dentistry without a license

Snellville man Gerardo Lossada, 45, is accused of working as a fake dentist and faces a felony charge, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
Caption
Snellville man Gerardo Lossada, 45, is accused of working as a fake dentist and faces a felony charge, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Suspect caused ‘pain and disfigurement,’ cops say

A Gwinnett County man accused of performing dental work without a license caused his victims “pain and disfigurement,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Gerardo S. Lossada, 45, of Snellville, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday morning on one count of practicing dentistry without a license, a felony, online jail records show. Lossada was released several hours later on $1,300 bond.

The investigation began after the sheriff’s office received complaints from alleged victims, the Gwinnett sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies executed a search warrant at Lossada’s home and found evidence he had performed dentistry and orthodontic procedures there, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not share details about the nature of the victims’ injuries or the dental work that was performed.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate Lossada with the help of the Georgia Dentistry Board, the release said. No further information was released about the circumstances of Lossada’s arrest.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run
6m ago
3 children kidnapped, father stabbed during Cobb home invasion, police say
28m ago
New Georgia insurance chief sworn in as former one starts prison term
50m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top