Gwinnett man charged with practicing dentistry without a license

Gerardo S. Lossada, 45, of Snellville, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday morning on one count of practicing dentistry without a license, a felony, online jail records show. Lossada was released several hours later on $1,300 bond.

The investigation began after the sheriff’s office received complaints from alleged victims, the Gwinnett sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies executed a search warrant at Lossada’s home and found evidence he had performed dentistry and orthodontic procedures there, according to the release.