Gwinnett man charged with practicing dentistry without a license

A Gwinnett County man accused of performing dental work without a license caused his victims “pain and disfigurement,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Gerardo S. Lossada, 45, of Snellville, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday morning on one count of practicing dentistry without a license, a felony, online jail records show. Lossada was released several hours later on $1,300 bond.
The investigation began after the sheriff’s office received complaints from alleged victims, the Gwinnett sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies executed a search warrant at Lossada’s home and found evidence he had performed dentistry and orthodontic procedures there, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office did not share details about the nature of the victims’ injuries or the dental work that was performed.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate Lossada with the help of the Georgia Dentistry Board, the release said. No further information was released about the circumstances of Lossada’s arrest.
