Gwinnett DUI task force officer involved in crash on Ga. 316

A Gwinnett County police officer had a bumpy ride home Thursday afternoon.
Police said the officer and his patrol vehicle were involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Dacula.
The wreck happened along Ga. 316 near the intersection with Drowning Creek Road around 4 p.m. The DUI task force officer was driving his cruiser home when someone turned in front of him and the two vehicles collided, a police spokesperson said.
The crash shut down eastbound traffic on the state highway for about an hour. It finally began clearing up shortly after 5 p.m., Channel 2 Action News reported.
The officer was checked out at the scene and did not appear to suffer any injuries, Channel 2 reported. The other driver was taken to a hospital. There was no word on that driver’s condition.
