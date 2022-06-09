ajc logo
Gwinnett DUI task force officer involved in crash on Ga. 316

Emergency responders clean up a crash on Ga. 316 at Downing Creek Road in Dacula late Thursday afternoon.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County police officer had a bumpy ride home Thursday afternoon.

Police said the officer and his patrol vehicle were involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Dacula.

The wreck happened along Ga. 316 near the intersection with Drowning Creek Road around 4 p.m. The DUI task force officer was driving his cruiser home when someone turned in front of him and the two vehicles collided, a police spokesperson said.

The crash shut down eastbound traffic on the state highway for about an hour. It finally began clearing up shortly after 5 p.m., Channel 2 Action News reported.

The officer was checked out at the scene and did not appear to suffer any injuries, Channel 2 reported. The other driver was taken to a hospital. There was no word on that driver’s condition.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

