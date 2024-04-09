Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall

Following a protest Tuesday morning to demand action in the case of a 4-year-old girl killed in a Gwinnett County mall parking lot crash last month, the district attorney announced that charges will be filed against the 18-year-old driver.

“We met with family this morning. And we have told them that we fully intend of course to investigate,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said during a news conference. “But what we have seen now, we fully intend to bring charges on this matter.”

Austin-Gatson said the charges will be misdemeanors, but she did not share any specifics. Abigail Hernandez was hit and killed March 10 outside the Mall of Georgia.