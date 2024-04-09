Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall

Following a protest Tuesday morning to demand action in the case of a 4-year-old girl killed in a Gwinnett County mall parking lot crash last month, the district attorney announced that charges will be filed against the 18-year-old driver.
“We met with family this morning. And we have told them that we fully intend of course to investigate,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said during a news conference. “But what we have seen now, we fully intend to bring charges on this matter.”
Austin-Gatson said the charges will be misdemeanors, but she did not share any specifics. Abigail Hernandez was hit and killed March 10 outside the Mall of Georgia.
“I don’t want to try this case in the media,” the DA said. “This is about us being in a united community and understanding that this is a tragedy.”
The announcement came one day after Gwinnett police said charges would not be filed.
Hernandez was one of three people hit by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, police said. The two other victims, identified by family as Abby’s father and sister, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck was turning from the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods onto Mall of Georgia Drive when it struck the pedestrians, who were crossing the street, according to police.
Abby was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital but did not survive, officials said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author