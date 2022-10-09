ajc logo
Gwinnett County man charged with double shooting blocks from UGA campus

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A Lawrenceville man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County police were called to the area of the 200 block of West Clayton Street around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting, police said in a statement. When officers got there, they found two people, a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, with gunshot wounds. The victims, who were not publicly identified, are expected to survive.

Police believe the woman is a UGA student, a spokesperson said Sunday.

At the scene, witnesses pointed out the suspect to responding officers, who then apprehended 24-year-old Corey Austin, police said.

Austin has been booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online jail records.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
5h ago

