Gwinnett County man charged with double shooting blocks from UGA campus

Athens-Clarke County police were called to the area of the 200 block of West Clayton Street around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting, police said in a statement. When officers got there, they found two people, a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, with gunshot wounds. The victims, who were not publicly identified, are expected to survive.

Police believe the woman is a UGA student, a spokesperson said Sunday.