Guns, ammunition stolen out of Covington chief’s police vehicle

Covington police Chief Stacey Cotton’s two department-issued guns and ammunition valued at $600 each, some cash, a chief’s badge and a badge wallet, a magazine holster, miscellaneous keys and checks were all stolen, the newspaper reported.

On April 24, Cotton parked his department-issued Chevrolet Tahoe in his driveway before leaving for the conference. In a hurry to catch a flight, he didn’t pause to check if his doors were fully closed and locked, according to a Newton County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by the Citizen. Cotton told deputies he was rushing to remove two bags of clothes from the vehicle, and with his hands full, he pushed the door closed with his shoulder or hip.