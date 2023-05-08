Guns, ammunition stolen out of Covington chief’s police vehicle

A metro Atlanta police chief’s guns, ammunition and other items were stolen from his police vehicle while he was away at a training conference late last month, according to the Rockdale Citizen.
Covington police Chief Stacey Cotton’s two department-issued guns and ammunition valued at $600 each, some cash, a chief’s badge and a badge wallet, a magazine holster, miscellaneous keys and checks were all stolen, the newspaper reported.
On April 24, Cotton parked his department-issued Chevrolet Tahoe in his driveway before leaving for the conference. In a hurry to catch a flight, he didn’t pause to check if his doors were fully closed and locked, according to a Newton County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by the Citizen. Cotton told deputies he was rushing to remove two bags of clothes from the vehicle, and with his hands full, he pushed the door closed with his shoulder or hip.
Thinking the door had fully closed, he closed the garage door and pushed the lock button on the patrol vehicle’s key fob, the newspaper reported. But the noise from the garage door likely prevented him from hearing the beep confirming that the vehicle was locked.
Two days later, a passerby noticed a small black bag discarded on Elks Club Road and found the chief’s badge in the bag, according to the paper. The person turned the bag over to Covington police, and the sheriff’s office was called to investigate. Inside the bag were the checks and keys. The other items were not recovered.
Both guns were listed as stolen in the state’s crime information database.
