GSP: 2 ejected, killed after chase on I-20 ends in PIT maneuver

The trooper performed the technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, at the end of a high-speed chase that traversed three downtown Atlanta interstates before culminating in a crash on I-20 East, according to the state patrol. The two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The chase began before dawn when a trooper with the crime suppression unit attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding on I-85 North at Cleveland Avenue, a GSP spokesperson said in a statement. The Jeep fled and continued north onto the Downtown Connector before exiting at Edgewood Avenue, the spokesperson said, and one passenger jumped out.