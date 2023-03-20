Griffin woman gets life in prison for stabbing man to death at birthday party

A Spalding County woman pleaded guilty to murdering a man at a birthday party, the Griffin Judicial Circuit district attorney said Monday.
Shawaltra Horton, 25, was sentenced to life in prison for killing Cadero Raymond Williams on Oct. 18, 2020, DA Marie Broder said.
“Everyone was starting to gather outside and the victim wished to remain indoors,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Horton grabbed the victim by the shirt and pulled him outside. The victim pushed her off of him.”
Horton then went inside and got a kitchen knife, which she used to stab Williams in the neck, according to investigators. Williams died from his injuries.
After being identified as a suspect, Horton surrendered the following day, Griffin police previously said. She pleaded guilty March 3 and began serving her life sentence last week at Arrandale State Prison, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.
Williams, a Griffin native, worked as a stocker at Marshall’s and enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and spending time with his family and friends, according to his online obituary. He is survived by his parents, several siblings, and nieces and nephews. Williams was 32.
