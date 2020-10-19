Griffin police searching for woman believed to be connected to fatal stabbing

Police are requesting the public’s help locating a 23-year-old Griffin woman believed to be involved in the fatal stabbing of a man Sunday, authorities said.
Cadero Raymond Williams, 32, of Griffin, died after being stabbed in the 700 block of Williams Street, Griffin police said. Investigators have identified Shawaltra Horton as a suspect, although details about how authorities connected her to the stabbing weren’t released.
Police said they have obtained warrants and will charge Horton with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Anyone with information about Horton’s whereabouts is asked to call 770-229-9911.
In other news: