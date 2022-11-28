Griffin man gets 45 years for rape, molestation of 14-year-old girl

Jonathan Vladimiroff, 35, of Griffin, was convicted of statutory rape, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation on Nov. 17. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the aggravated molestation charge and 20 years, 19 of which will be served in prison, for the other charges, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder said.

An investigation into Vladimiroff started in August 2019 after the Spalding sheriff’s office was made aware of allegations of child molestation, but Broder did not say who made those claims. Broder said the victim initially disclosed that she was being molested by one of Vladimiroff’s friends, Michael Wesley Wilson.