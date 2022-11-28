ajc logo
Griffin man gets 45 years for rape, molestation of 14-year-old girl

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of molesting a 14-year-old girl in Spalding County, officials said.

Jonathan Vladimiroff, 35, of Griffin, was convicted of statutory rape, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation on Nov. 17. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the aggravated molestation charge and 20 years, 19 of which will be served in prison, for the other charges, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder said.

An investigation into Vladimiroff started in August 2019 after the Spalding sheriff’s office was made aware of allegations of child molestation, but Broder did not say who made those claims. Broder said the victim initially disclosed that she was being molested by one of Vladimiroff’s friends, Michael Wesley Wilson.

Vladimiroff lived in a residence near the victim, Broder said, and after discovering the girl was being molested by his friend, “rather than get help and contact the authorities, he joined in on the abuse.”

The victim was 14 when Vladimiroff, who was 30 at the time, began having intercourse with her, Broder said. Vladimiroff also introduced the girl to methamphetamine to get her to be “more compliant,” Broder added.

The sheriff’s office was unable to locate Vladimiroff for about five months in 2020 after he fled to Tennessee during the investigation, but he was eventually caught and booked into jail in July 2020.

Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 20 to be served in prison, Broder said.

