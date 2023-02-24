X
Grieving mom pleads for help after losing two children to gun violence

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A heartbroken mother is asking for help after losing two children to gun violence.

“My heart aches, my soul hurts, and I feel as if though world has been flipped upside down,” Adrienne Rodriguez wrote in a Go Fund Me seeking help for funeral expenses after her daughter, Shaniyah Rodriguez was fatally shot earlier this month. She was eight months pregnant and her baby remains in critical condition.

“My newborn granddaughter will require extensive 24-hour care due to the injures she sustained to her brain,” Adrienne Rodriguez wrote. “I am humbly asking for prayers and financial assistance to ensure my granddaughter continues to receive the proper medical treatment now and in the future.”

Shaniyah Rodriguez was shot at the Brannon Hill condominiums in the 6600 block of Singleton Lane in DeKalb County. The notorious and derelict condominium is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

In May 2022, three people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at the complex. Homicides were also reported there in November 2021 and April 2017.

The investigation into the Feb. 2 shooting that killed Shaniyah Rodriguez continues.

Adrienne Rodriguez’s son, Nizzear Rodriguez, was shot to death in 2014 just after his 13th birthday celebration. A straight-A student dubbed “Jimmy Neutron” for his quick math skills, he was shot during a robbery at the Carrollton townhouse where his family lived at the time.

Malik Davis was acquitted of murder and aggravated assault charges, but convicted of burglary.

“Everybody has a different theory as to why this happened,” Carroll County assistant district attorney Jeff Hunt, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “There’s only one person that really knows and that’s the person that shot the young man.”

Loved ones gathered to mourn and comfort each other after Nizzear’s death.

“Why? What was the motive? Why? Why?” his grandmother, Alice Osorio, lamented at the time. “I don’t understand. Ain’t no word to explain it. I’m like an empty shell.”

Bereft at the shooting death of another child, Adrienne Rodriguez wrote, “I used to think that the young generation would bury the old generation.”

