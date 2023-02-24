Grieving mom pleads for help after losing two children to gun violence

The investigation into the Feb. 2 shooting that killed Shaniyah Rodriguez continues.

Adrienne Rodriguez’s son, Nizzear Rodriguez, was shot to death in 2014 just after his 13th birthday celebration. A straight-A student dubbed “Jimmy Neutron” for his quick math skills, he was shot during a robbery at the Carrollton townhouse where his family lived at the time.

Malik Davis was acquitted of murder and aggravated assault charges, but convicted of burglary.

“Everybody has a different theory as to why this happened,” Carroll County assistant district attorney Jeff Hunt, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “There’s only one person that really knows and that’s the person that shot the young man.”

Loved ones gathered to mourn and comfort each other after Nizzear’s death.

“Why? What was the motive? Why? Why?” his grandmother, Alice Osorio, lamented at the time. “I don’t understand. Ain’t no word to explain it. I’m like an empty shell.”

Bereft at the shooting death of another child, Adrienne Rodriguez wrote, “I used to think that the young generation would bury the old generation.”