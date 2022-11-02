ajc logo
X

Government agencies practice nuclear disaster response in mock scenario

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and several other agencies on Tuesday prepared for the unthinkable: a nuclear detonation.

The agencies — local, state and federal officials, as well as military and civilian response teams — all participated in the mock exercises near Greenbriar Mall that was organized by the Defense Department’s U.S. Northern Command in Colorado and Atlanta’s EMA.

They are designed to get agencies familiar with each other and a variety of response methods in order to determine the most efficient and effective way to save as many people as possible when time and lifesaving resources are limited.

The agencies had three key tasks to execute: Decontaminate all survivors, including pets, reunite families and keep the public accurately informed, Northern Command Lt. Col. Eric Miller said.

ExplorePracticing for the unthinkable

Miller, who is a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) planning officer, said the drills are not in response to any active threats or current national or international events. The training program started before the COVID-19 pandemic but came to a halt as the virus progressed across the country and has restarted now that pandemic restrictions have eased, he said.

“We’re (Defense Department) here to support — to help with the resiliency, to get the community back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Miller said. “For us here, this just happens to be an improvised nuclear device (scenario). It could be any other kind of disaster that requires decontamination.”

Tuesday’s training was the follow-up to a March exercise in which many of the same agencies practiced the same scenarios in a new tabletop drill at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium.

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

While countless people would die in a nuclear blast, many more could be saved with quick action, and the experience gleaned from the training exercises could pave the way for the development of a national model, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
22h ago

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
The Latest

Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
11m ago
SCAD students designed Atlanta’s new police cruisers; officers can now take them home
2h ago
Takeoff shooting: White House condemns gun violence after rapper’s death
5h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
4h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top