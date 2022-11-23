‘God had a plan’: Lyft driver killed in DeKalb was working to support 3 children

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, a passenger in her car got into a fight after Allen took her to Cedar Croft Court near Redan, according to investigators. The passenger fought with a man later identified as 23-year-old Lerelle Chatman of Lithonia, police said.

According to Joe Sawyer, Chatman was the father of the passenger’s unborn child. His daughter was an innocent bystander.

“It was just so stupid,” Sawyer said. “Why would you take an innocent bystander into that mess? That’s what hurts.”

Police said Chatman fired several rounds at Allen’s vehicle, killing her. A few minutes later, Chatman fired at officers at a nearby gas station, according to police. They returned fire, killing Chatman. The GBI is investigating the incident, typical protocol for officer-involved shootings.

On Wednesday, while her parents made funeral arrangements, Allen’s sister struggled for words to describe the older sister she spoke with every day.

“She cared for everyone,” Lacey Sawyer said. “She was very well-loved.”

Now, the family must endure the holiday season without the beloved daughter, mother, sister and wife. A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family with funeral expenses. Several people posted messages to the family on the page.

“Lauren was a beautiful person inside and out,” one person wrote. “She will be missed terribly, but a piece of her will always be here in those three beautiful children of hers.”