Girl alerted sleeping family to late night house fire in Gwinnett, officials say

Crews responded around 10 p.m. after a family member called 911 to report their house was ablaze in the 400 block of Laurelton Circle in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett fire spokeswoman Jessica Joiner said. When fire crews arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames, which began to extend into the single-story home. The family of five evacuated the burning house before firefighters arrived, Joiner said.

According to fire officials, the parents said they came home around 8 p.m., put their three children to bed, and went to sleep. Later that evening, one of their children heard a popping sound from the garage and woke them. That’s when they noticed a car in the garage was on fire, Joiner said.