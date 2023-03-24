X

Girl alerted sleeping family to late night house fire in Gwinnett, officials say

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A child alerted her sleeping parents to a fire that broke out at their Gwinnett County home Wednesday evening, officials said.

Crews responded around 10 p.m. after a family member called 911 to report their house was ablaze in the 400 block of Laurelton Circle in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett fire spokeswoman Jessica Joiner said. When fire crews arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames, which began to extend into the single-story home. The family of five evacuated the burning house before firefighters arrived, Joiner said.

According to fire officials, the parents said they came home around 8 p.m., put their three children to bed, and went to sleep. Later that evening, one of their children heard a popping sound from the garage and woke them. That’s when they noticed a car in the garage was on fire, Joiner said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Fire crews deployed two hose lines to put out the blaze, which displaced the family after it spread to other parts of the home. There was also heavy fire and smoke damage to the garage, Joiner said.

According to investigators, the accidental fire started in the garage and involved a “combustible material” next to a vehicle parked inside. Joiner said the car was still hot from running earlier and was parked close enough to the material that it caught fire.

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

The home did not have any working fire alarms at the time of the blaze, officials said. There were no injuries and assistance from the American Red Cross was not requested.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Savas

A comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: An early test for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones - the family business or the state...
3h ago

Credit: David Goldman

OPINION: Geechee descendants deserve input on Sapelo land deals
3h ago

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
17h ago

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
17h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history
19h ago
The Latest

Ambulance driver involved in fatal crash turns himself in at Fulton jail
2h ago
1 dead in shooting at Smyrna apartment complex
2h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm day ahead of weekend storms
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Savas

A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
19h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
Capitol Recap: Kemp acts quickly to sign bill limiting care for Georgia trans kids
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top