Girl alerted sleeping family to late night house fire in Gwinnett, officials say

A child alerted her sleeping parents to a fire that broke out at their Gwinnett County home Wednesday evening, officials said.
Crews responded around 10 p.m. after a family member called 911 to report their house was ablaze in the 400 block of Laurelton Circle in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett fire spokeswoman Jessica Joiner said. When fire crews arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames, which began to extend into the single-story home. The family of five evacuated the burning house before firefighters arrived, Joiner said.
According to fire officials, the parents said they came home around 8 p.m., put their three children to bed, and went to sleep. Later that evening, one of their children heard a popping sound from the garage and woke them. That’s when they noticed a car in the garage was on fire, Joiner said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Fire crews deployed two hose lines to put out the blaze, which displaced the family after it spread to other parts of the home. There was also heavy fire and smoke damage to the garage, Joiner said.
According to investigators, the accidental fire started in the garage and involved a “combustible material” next to a vehicle parked inside. Joiner said the car was still hot from running earlier and was parked close enough to the material that it caught fire.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
The home did not have any working fire alarms at the time of the blaze, officials said. There were no injuries and assistance from the American Red Cross was not requested.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@