Girl, 8, struck by hit-and-run driver in SE Atlanta, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

An 8-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded to the incident around 10:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Conley Road just outside of I-285. The child was conscious and complained of leg pain when officers arrived. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital.

The driver, who was not publicly identified, fled the scene after hitting the girl, police said. The passenger of the vehicle stayed and was cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

