Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge

The state’s judicial watchdog agency said in its appeal to the Supreme Court that Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson posed a threat to the public and her courtroom. The Judicial Qualifications Commission said Peterson should be suspended while facing 50 separate ethics charges.

It was the second time the Supreme Court denied the JQC’s request to suspend Peterson. The Supreme Court said because Peterson contests some of the allegations, a hearing should be held. But that doesn’t mean the charges against her aren’t valid, the top court wrote in its order.