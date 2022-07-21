ajc logo
X

Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’

Christina Peterson was elected as a Douglas County probate judge in November 2020.

Credit: Douglas County

Combined ShapeCaption
Christina Peterson was elected as a Douglas County probate judge in November 2020.

Credit: Douglas County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

An Atlanta-area judge poses a threat to the public and her courtroom and should be suspended from the bench, according to Georgia’s judicial watchdog agency.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission has asked the state Supreme Court to suspend Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, who is facing 50 separate ethics charges. It’s the second time the JQC has requested Peterson be suspended, but the first request was denied.

Among the allegations against Peterson, who was the first Black probate judge in Douglas County when she was elected in 2020, are the misuse of social media and allowing staff to back-date official documents. An initial complaint containing 18 charges was filed last fall. Last week’s filing brought the number of allegations to 50.

The commission contends Peterson’s “continued service on the bench poses an immediate and substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to the administration of justice.”

ExploreGeorgia appellate judge to stand trial on ethics charges

Cartersville attorney Lester Tate represents Peterson and is a former JQC chairman. Tate told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Peterson is now awaiting a hearing on the allegations.

“What Judge Peterson wants right now is to have a trial on these charges because the JQC has asked for continuances for almost a year now to keep from having to try what they deemed was serious a year ago,” Tate said Thursday.

According to the JQC filings, Peterson promoted her hobby as an actress and requested money on her birthday in public social media posts.

“A lot of the things that have been alleged, the things that I have seen, are things that were either said in jest or things that related to her hobby of being an actress,” Tate told Channel 2 Action News. “We believe that this is just an attempt to try to muddy her with more additional, spurious allegations when, if they really were that serious, the JQC should have spent the last year trying to get the case into court.”

After graduating from the University of Georgia, Peterson was admitted to the state bar in 2013. She previously served as a practicing attorney.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing7h ago
Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
4m ago
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA
8h ago
Georgia Tech student: End partisanship by student associations
10h ago
Georgia Tech student: End partisanship by student associations
10h ago
The Latest
Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
4m ago
Teen found shot to death in Suwanee apartment complex parking lot
1h ago
Man found critically injured in car on I-75 after shooting in DeKalb
2h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
9h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top