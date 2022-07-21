Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’

“What Judge Peterson wants right now is to have a trial on these charges because the JQC has asked for continuances for almost a year now to keep from having to try what they deemed was serious a year ago,” Tate said Thursday.

According to the JQC filings, Peterson promoted her hobby as an actress and requested money on her birthday in public social media posts.

“A lot of the things that have been alleged, the things that I have seen, are things that were either said in jest or things that related to her hobby of being an actress,” Tate told Channel 2 Action News. “We believe that this is just an attempt to try to muddy her with more additional, spurious allegations when, if they really were that serious, the JQC should have spent the last year trying to get the case into court.”

After graduating from the University of Georgia, Peterson was admitted to the state bar in 2013. She previously served as a practicing attorney.