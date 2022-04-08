Georgia prisoner linked to soldier’s 1982 cold case killing

A grand jury indicted him late last month on one count of malice murder and four counts of felony murder, but it didn’t take long for authorities to find him. Now 64, McCluster is already serving a life prison sentence near Augusta for an unrelated 1983 murder conviction in Stewart County, officials said Thursday.

Kimberly Schwartz, assistant district attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, said Blackmore’s life was cut short ahead of her 21st birthday. Though her killing went unsolved for 40 years, the prosecutor said “there is no expiration date on that kind of evil.”

“We can’t know what accomplishments she might have celebrated,” Schwartz said. “We don’t know who she might have loved, what relationships she might have built, what dreams she might have realized. All of those things got extinguished by a blast from a cheap shotgun.”

Citing their open investigation, authorities did not elaborate on how they linked McCluster to the shooting or whether he and Blackmore knew each other. His arraignment is scheduled for April 25.