Georgia police officer charged with selling marijuana

A Warwick Police Department officer has been charged with selling marijuana, according to a news release from the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Leon Mitchell, 32, of Albany was charged Jan. 28 with two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana, one count possession with intent to distribute marijuana, four counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts violation of oath of office, and two counts use of a communication device during the commission of a felony, according to the release.
Mitchell allegedly sold the marijuana while on duty and in uniform. During the investigation, agents obtained marijuana from Mitchell in Worth County and in Lee County, according to officials.
Mitchell was arrested at the Warwick Police Department after a search of the vehicle he was driving. Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were found in the vehicle, according to the release.
Mitchell was booked into the Worth County Jail.
Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
About the Author