Georgia mother accused of killing toddler, placing body in dumpster denied bond

“With that, bond is denied,” Stokes said during court. Simon was initially denied bail last year following her arrest since only a Superior Court judge can set bond in more serious charges, such as murder.

Stokes also denied a request by Simon’s legal team to postpone the arraignment, which was held in the same courtroom Thursday. During that proceeding, Simon’s defense team waived her right to a formal reading of the indictment and she pleaded not guilty.

Simon allegedly beat her son to death with an unknown object and then discarded his body in the dumpster of a mobile home park in early October, according to her indictment. She also is accused of lying to investigators, first implying that the toddler had been abducted by an unknown intruder and then lying about her movements leading up to her reporting him missing, the indictment states.

Simon told investigators she visited a friend to pick up an oral topical pain reliever the morning of Oct. 5, according to the indictment. But the location of that meeting changed from a gas station to the mobile home park. At one point, she claimed it was another person who made the trip.

She eventually admitted that she was the one who traveled to the mobile home park and that she never picked up the oral gel or had contact with the friend, the indictment states. But she told investigators she could not remember what she did at the park.

The court also discussed motions filed by Simon’s defense team this week to quash the three murder charges and four other charges listed in the indictment.

Her attorneys filed a “special demurrer” on Monday alleging the two counts of felony murder and one count of malice murder were “imperfect in form,” according to court documents.

On Wednesday, her attorneys filed a “general demurrer” to quash counts 10, 12, 14 and 17 of the indictment, court documents state. Those charges accuse her of making false statements.

Stokes said hearings for those motions will be held at a later date.