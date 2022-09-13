Georgia man pleads guilty after meth-soaked rug intercepted at Atlanta airport

The SIM card was eventually located, and a download of its contents showed a number of messages exchanged between Williamson and the source of the supply, whose contact information was saved as “Costa Chris,” prosecutors said. The messages revealed an ongoing relationship between the two regarding illegal drug deliveries requiring tracking and other drug deals, the release states

Of the methamphetamine found in the packages, 459 grams were determined to be 98% pure.

“The defendant was part of a larger international network using any means necessary to smuggle methamphetamine into southwest Georgia; thankfully, federal agents intercepted this deadly drug before it could hit the streets,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a statement. “Law enforcement at every level is working to hold high-volume drug smugglers accountable for their activities, which gravely harm our communities by feeding addiction.”

Williamson is expected to be sentenced within 90 days.