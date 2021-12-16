Georgia man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby dies

A Claxton man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old boy, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Besides the murder charge, Daequan Roberts, 21, was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, according to the GBI.
The baby died from blunt force trauma injuries Nov. 29, the GBI said in its news release.
Roberts brought the unresponsive baby to Evans Memorial Hospital about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29, according to a preliminary investigation.
Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died, the GBI said in its release. A GBI medical examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, according to the release.
Roberts, who was booked into the Evans County Jail, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the GBI, according to the release.
Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
