Georgia man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby dies

Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died, the GBI said in its release. A GBI medical examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, according to the release.

Roberts, who was booked into the Evans County Jail, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the GBI, according to the release.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.