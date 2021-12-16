ajc logo
X

Georgia man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby dies

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 20 minutes ago

A Claxton man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old boy, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Besides the murder charge, Daequan Roberts, 21, was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, according to the GBI.

ExploreAn 11-year-old was shot to death. His best friend, 12, is the suspect.

The baby died from blunt force trauma injuries Nov. 29, the GBI said in its news release.

Roberts brought the unresponsive baby to Evans Memorial Hospital about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29, according to a preliminary investigation.

Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died, the GBI said in its release. A GBI medical examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, according to the release.

Roberts, who was booked into the Evans County Jail, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the GBI, according to the release.

ExploreTeenagers injured in 3 Atlanta drive-by shootings minutes apart

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rich Barak
Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb teen charged with raping fellow McEachern High student
1h ago
Police: Woman struggles with armed burglar inside downtown Decatur home
1h ago
South Fulton police investigating shootout outside Walmart
6h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top