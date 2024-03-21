Georgia executes Willie James Pye for 1993 Spalding County murder

His execution was the first in Georgia in more than four years.

Just before 11 p.m., witnesses were escorted in to the execution witness room, including family and friends of Pye, law enforcement officials from Spalding County and members of the media.

“When we stepped into the execution witness room, the warden had already pulled back the curtain,” said Atlanta-Journal Constitution reporter Jennifer Peebles, who served as one of the media witnesses.

Pye declined to make a final statement from the death chamber, but he accepted a prayer from a clergy member. He asked God to help Pye experience grace and mercy.

His death warrant was then read aloud by the warden, before they both exited the chamber, leaving Pye with a single member of the medical team.

Pye’s cheeks puffed with air as the lethal injection was administered. He tilted his head to one side and eventually the other while strapped to the gurney, shutting his eyes for the final time.

Pye laid still for about five minutes before medical personnel entered, along with the warden, who announced Pye’s death shortly after.

Six of Pye’s family members visited him Wednesday afternoon, along with an attorney and a clergy member, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman. He also ate his final meal ahead of his scheduled execution.

Prison officials also said that a physical was performed on Pye before the lethal injection.

For his last meal, Pye requested two chicken sandwiches, two cheeseburgers, french fries, two bags of plain potato chips and two lemon-lime sodas. He only ate one burger and fries, the spokeswoman said.

Across the street from the prison, members of Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty gathered to protest the execution around 6 p.m.. One sign read “68 IQ,” referring to his attorneys’ argument that he had a diminished mental capacity. Another said, “Don’t kill Willie Pye,” while other demonstrators held pictures of the condemned prisoner.

“Every execution dehumanizes us, but when it is done to those most vulnerable, it is particularly egregious,” the organization said in a statement. “We the People of Georgia are responsible for executing Willie Pye.”

The execution was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. but it wasn’t until around 9:50 p.m. when Pye’s final appeals were not denied by the U.S. Supreme Court, clearing the way for his execution to take place.

The high court declined to hear Pye’s request to halt his execution on grounds that an agreement made by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office delaying executions during the COVID-19 pandemic was still in effect and applied to him. Attorneys for the state maintained the agreement did not apply to Pye.

Pye’s lawyers also requested a stay on grounds that he was intellectually disabled, saying his below average IQ made him ineligible for the death penalty. The Supreme Court rejected both appeals.

“Last night, the State of Georgia executed Willie Pye. Willie was a loving – and loved – son, brother, and uncle, and he will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and his legal team,” Nathan Potek, Pye’s attorney through the Federal Defender Program, said in a statement Thursday. “The State of Georgia obtained Willie’s death sentence only after providing him a racist and incompetent defense attorney. And the State has insisted on standing by that death sentence in spite of his lifelong intellectual disability and the fact that he presents a danger to no one in prison. The people of Georgia deserve better.”

Outside the prison grounds, Pye’s friend, Tommy Whitman, was anxiously waiting word on whether the execution had taken place, often asking media gathered outside for an update. The group, which also included some of Pye’s family members, waited for hours through singing, praying and calling for the end of the death penalty.

It wasn’t until the vans carrying witnesses arrived back to the front of the prison that they knew Pye was dead.

Pye was convicted of killing Alicia Lynn Yarbrough, who was kidnapped, raped and fatally shot.

The two had an sporadic relationship and Yarbrough was living with another man, Charles Puckett, at the time of the murder. Pye and two companions, Chester Adams and Anthony Freeman, planned to rob Puckett but headed to a party before heading towards Puckett’s house, according to the AG’s office.

Witnesses at the party saw Pye in possession of a gun. When they arrived to Puckett’s house, they found Yarbrough alone with her baby. They forced Yarbrough out of the house, leaving the baby behind, and took her to a local motel, where they took turns raping her.

After leaving the motel in a car, Pye directed one of his companions to turn on a dirt road. According to the AG’s office, Pye ordered Yarbrough out of the car, made her lie face down and shot her three times.

Her body was discovered on a dirt road Nov. 17, 1993, hours after she was killed. Pye, Adams and Freeman were later arrested. Pye and Adams denied their involvement but Freeman, who was 15 years old at the time, confessed and became a state witness after reaching a plea agreement, implicating Pye and Adams in the murder, The Associated Press reported.

A jury convicted Pye on June 6, 1996, and recommended a death sentence the following day. Adams plead guilty and was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and remains in prison.

A series of appeals and motions were filed on behalf of Pye over the past couple of weeks but they were all denied. Pye’s plea for clemency was denied Tuesday by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, even after three of the jurors who convicted Pye wrote letters to the board in support of clemency.

Defense attorneys raised questions about the lawyer who represented him at trial, calling the attorney a “racist, overworked public defender” who “shrugged off any meaningful investment in the case.”

They also contended their client was intellectually disabled.

Before the execution, Yarbrough’s family told WABE that they stand behind the decision to execute Pye.

“We are a forgiving family and vengeance is for the Lord,” Gernetta Starks, Yarbrough’s second cousin, told WABE. “That’s just how we see it. It’s out of our control. The courts decided what they decided, and we stand behind it.”