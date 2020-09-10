Georgia allows grand juries to resume for first time in 6 months

The order extends the statewide judicial emergency until Oct. 10, meaning trials still can’t take place, but Melton said grand juries could reconvene “if doing so can be done safely and in compliance with public health guidance based on local conditions.” Melton had halted trials and most grand jury proceedings in March because of COVID-19 concerns.

Melton hopes to allow trials to restart in his next order, expected on Oct. 10, though trials aren’t likely to begin for at least a month after that. Melton instructed every local chief judge in Georgia start working on plans to safely resume trials.