Georgia allows grand juries to resume for first time in 6 months

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton on Thursday issued an order allowing grand juries to meet for the first time since March.
The order extends the statewide judicial emergency until Oct. 10, meaning trials still can’t take place, but Melton said grand juries could reconvene “if doing so can be done safely and in compliance with public health guidance based on local conditions.” Melton had halted trials and most grand jury proceedings in March because of COVID-19 concerns.
Melton hopes to allow trials to restart in his next order, expected on Oct. 10, though trials aren’t likely to begin for at least a month after that. Melton instructed every local chief judge in Georgia start working on plans to safely resume trials.
“As explained in the last extension order, this broad prohibition cannot continue, even if the pandemic continues, because our judicial system, and the criminal justice system in particular, must have some capacity to resolve cases by indictment and trial,” Melton wrote.
“I applaud courts around the state for expanding their use of remote proceedings where possible through such technology as videoconferencing,” he added. “Those proceedings that can be done remotely should be done remotely. But those that cannot – based on law or practicality – must nevertheless resume, but under strict adherence to public safety guidelines.”