Georgia 12-year-old killed, 3 others injured after being ejected from UTV

By
16 minutes ago
A 12-year-old boy was killed and three other children were injured after being ejected from a utility-task vehicle in west Georgia late Saturday, according to investigators.

At 6:34 p.m., Troup County deputies and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of North State Line Road on a report of a UTV crash, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle, also called a side-by-side, left the roadway and struck a ditch, ejecting all four riding, according to investigators. The Georgia State Patrol was asked to assist with the crash investigation.

One passenger was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, where he died from his injuries, a GSP spokesman said. The LaGrange Daily News identified the boy as Brody Lynch of LaGrange.

Three other children were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their names and ages were not released.

“This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with all involved,” the Troup sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

No further details were available on the crash, which remains under investigation.

