GBI: Woman shot by Georgia deputies after attacking them with hammer

Fiesta Lattina Murphy, 48, of Duquesne, Pennsylvania, was taken to the hospital after the shooting, the GBI said in a news release. A Baldwin County deputy was also injured when Murphy allegedly hit him in the arm with a hammer as he protected his head.

According to the GBI, deputies were called to Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road in Milledgeville for a burglary in progress just before 5 p.m. When they entered the church, Murphy attacked one of them with a hammer, the state agency said.