GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel

The GBI is investigating after a hotel in Columbus was the scene of a deadly shootout between a wanted suspect and deputies on Friday evening.

Oscar Alfonso Maxwell, 22, was shot and killed by Muscogee County deputies at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Whitesville Road, where he had opened fire on them just moments earlier, the GBI stated.

The sheriff’s office arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Maxwell at about 9 p.m., when he walked out of his hotel room and spotted the approaching law enforcement members, according to the state agency.

Maxwell then barricaded himself in the room and fired several times at the surrounding deputies, the GBI stated. The suspect was holding a weapon in each hand while shooting, Sheriff Greg Countryman told reporters, according to WTVM. Their special operations unit then returned fire, he added.

Following a brief pause, Maxwell fired another volley through the window which struck parked vehicles and nearby occupied rooms. Deputies shot back, striking Maxwell, the state agency said.

After the gunfire stopped, a robot was sent inside the room which found Maxwell lying on the floor, the sheriff said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GBI.

Countryman said Maxwell was found still holding an automatic rifle in his hand and surrounded by other loaded firearms in the room, one of which was stolen. He had been wanted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on multiple outstanding felony warrants, the sheriff added, and was suspected of being a part of several firearm thefts.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the sheriff’s office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation later on Friday.

“Last night, (the unit) encountered someone who meant to kill them on sight,” the sheriff added on Facebook. “They placed their lives on the line to protect the lives of the Citizens of Muscogee County.”

The hotel is located near I-185 and about a mile from the Columbus Airport.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.