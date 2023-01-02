ajc logo
X

GBI to investigate officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The GBI is investigating after Cobb County police shot a man Sunday in Mableton, officials said.

Jose Razo, 35, was taken to a hospital where he suffered non-life threatening injuries, GBI officials said in a news release Monday evening. Cobb County police say Razo did not comply with verbal commands to drop his firearm before he was shot.

Police received a call at 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, to reports of a man walking around the neighborhood carrying a long gun for several hours. Razo pointed his gun at several people while walking near his home on on David Lane SW in Mableton, the GBI said. After an exchange with officers that included demands for Razo to drop the weapon, he was shot and ran inside his home, according to the GBI.

Cobb County SWAT arrived at the scene and gave Razo verbal commands, the GBI said. He surrendered after several hours. According to the GBI, Razo was treated and taken to the Cobb County Jail.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.

ExploreMan killed by DeKalb police marks 100th officer-involved shooting GBI investigates

The GBI investigated 112 officer-involved shootings in 2022.

About the Author

Follow Donovan Thomas on twitter

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner

Panel releases Georgia GOP chairman’s testimony on Trump electors3h ago

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Jahmyr Gibbs announces decision to enter 2023 NFL draft
6h ago

Credit: Jeremy S. Weis

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first
3h ago

Credit: Chris Tilley

A Scott Stallings, not the Scott Stallings, gets Masters invite
9h ago

Credit: Chris Tilley

A Scott Stallings, not the Scott Stallings, gets Masters invite
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Georgia opens as big favorite
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Update: Charges against Falcons practice-squad member after police chase
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Featured

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
6h ago
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top