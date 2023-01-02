GBI to investigate officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

Jose Razo, 35, was taken to a hospital where he suffered non-life threatening injuries, GBI officials said in a news release Monday evening. Cobb County police say Razo did not comply with verbal commands to drop his firearm before he was shot.

Police received a call at 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, to reports of a man walking around the neighborhood carrying a long gun for several hours. Razo pointed his gun at several people while walking near his home on on David Lane SW in Mableton, the GBI said. After an exchange with officers that included demands for Razo to drop the weapon, he was shot and ran inside his home, according to the GBI.