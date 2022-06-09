ajc logo
GBI: Technological advances lead to arrest in 2 North Georgia armed robberies

Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of armed robbery, the GBI said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of armed robbery, the GBI said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Cherokee County man accused of stealing from pharmacies in 2014, 2015

A Cherokee County man who was arrested by the GBI this week is suspected of robbing two North Georgia pharmacies and stealing “a substantial amount of prescription pills,” officials said.

Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of armed robbery, the GBI said in a news release. The charge is related to the robbery of a Dawsonville CVS pharmacy in 2015, the state agency said.

According to the GBI, an extensive investigation led to Milford’s indictment. During the probe, the GBI also identified Milford as a suspect in an armed robbery at a Blairsville CVS location in 2014.

The agency said it had secured a second warrant for Milford out of Union County for the 2014 robbery. It was during that robbery that the GBI accuses Milford of stealing a “substantial” number of pills.

Few details were released about the circumstances around either of the robberies.

According to GBI Special Agent Kim Williams, investigators were able to identify and arrest Milford thanks to advances in technology. She did not provide additional details about what technology was used to identify the suspect.

Milford was taken into custody at his home without incident by the Cherokee sheriff’s office, the GBI said. He is being held in the Dawson County Detention Center, where he awaits a transfer to the Union County Jail to be booked on his warrant there.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

