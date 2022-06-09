GBI: Technological advances lead to arrest in 2 North Georgia armed robberies

Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of armed robbery, the GBI said in a news release. The charge is related to the robbery of a Dawsonville CVS pharmacy in 2015, the state agency said.

According to the GBI, an extensive investigation led to Milford’s indictment. During the probe, the GBI also identified Milford as a suspect in an armed robbery at a Blairsville CVS location in 2014.