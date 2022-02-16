GBI spokesperson to be 1st female president of Black law enforcement group in Ga.

She credits the mentors she found at the state agency, especially the women.

“You don’t think about seeing yourself in different positions until you see someone that maybe looks like you, so you think that that’s attainable,” she said.

Some years later, Ammons began helping in the public affairs division, “and that’s when I really fell in love with the public affairs aspect of the GBI,” she said.

That passion for community involvement is what attracted her to NOBLE, an organization of Black leaders, both civilian and sworn, dedicated to providing support and equitable solutions for law enforcement issues.

The Georgia chapter was incorporated in 1985. No woman has ever served as president.

“For years, Natalie has made all of us look good ... I am 100% sure that she will do an outstanding job in leading this chapter,” NOBLE Southeast Regional Vice President Robert Ford said just before Ammons was sworn in Feb. 2.

For Ammons, now 47, being the first woman president is a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly, but being the only woman or person of color in a gathering is not something that is new to her. She is also half Filipino.

“I have been in many rooms and sat at many tables where I was the only woman or I was the only Black person there, and so to me, I think it’s a huge responsibility to represent and to say things sometimes that might be uncomfortable,” she said. “If I walk into a room, and I see — say, for instance, like a stage — and you have nothing but the same type of person at the stage talking about something that’s supposed to be affecting everybody, I always have a problem. I’m just like, ‘Wait, there’s no woman there? There’s no person of color there?’ You know, like, ‘How are you speaking for everybody?’”