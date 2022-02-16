Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

GBI spokesperson to be 1st female president of Black law enforcement group in Ga.

LaGrange Police Department Chief Louis Dekmar presents Natalie Ammons with the 2018 National Member of the Year award from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. (Credit: Natalie Ammons)

Credit: Natalie Ammons

caption arrowCaption
LaGrange Police Department Chief Louis Dekmar presents Natalie Ammons with the 2018 National Member of the Year award from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. (Credit: Natalie Ammons)

Credit: Natalie Ammons

Credit: Natalie Ammons

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Growing up, Natalie Ammons was always attracted to public service. She was just 18 years old when she joined the GBI in 1993.

Now, nearly 30 years later, she is the agency’s deputy director of public and governmental affairs and was just elected the first female president of Georgia’s chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

As soon as she graduated from high school in San Francisco, she started looking for job opportunities in Georgia, where she was born, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Within a few months, she landed a job as a part-time clerical worker.

“I was definitely thrown into an environment that was different than anything that I had been in,” she said. “You have these people that are in law enforcement, and there are definitely a lot of men. It was different, but it toughened me up for sure.”

Ammons, a civilian, quickly climbed the GBI ranks, landing a full-time position within a year and eventually becoming assistant to the assistant director, as well as working on projects for then-Director Vernon Keenan in the mid-2000s.

She credits the mentors she found at the state agency, especially the women.

“You don’t think about seeing yourself in different positions until you see someone that maybe looks like you, so you think that that’s attainable,” she said.

Some years later, Ammons began helping in the public affairs division, “and that’s when I really fell in love with the public affairs aspect of the GBI,” she said.

That passion for community involvement is what attracted her to NOBLE, an organization of Black leaders, both civilian and sworn, dedicated to providing support and equitable solutions for law enforcement issues.

The Georgia chapter was incorporated in 1985. No woman has ever served as president.

“For years, Natalie has made all of us look good ... I am 100% sure that she will do an outstanding job in leading this chapter,” NOBLE Southeast Regional Vice President Robert Ford said just before Ammons was sworn in Feb. 2.

For Ammons, now 47, being the first woman president is a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly, but being the only woman or person of color in a gathering is not something that is new to her. She is also half Filipino.

“I have been in many rooms and sat at many tables where I was the only woman or I was the only Black person there, and so to me, I think it’s a huge responsibility to represent and to say things sometimes that might be uncomfortable,” she said. “If I walk into a room, and I see — say, for instance, like a stage — and you have nothing but the same type of person at the stage talking about something that’s supposed to be affecting everybody, I always have a problem. I’m just like, ‘Wait, there’s no woman there? There’s no person of color there?’ You know, like, ‘How are you speaking for everybody?’”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tractor-trailer driver shot by another motorist on I-75 in Cobb
14m ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Racist posts introduced at hate crimes trial
20m ago
BREAKING: Grandson arrested in Wisconsin after Hall County man dies in house fire
45m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top