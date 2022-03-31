ajc logo
GBI releases sketch of hiker found dead near terminus of Appalachian Trail

The GBI released an artist's sketch of a man whose body was found off the Benton McKaye Trail in the mountains of North Georgia, not far from the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The GBI is requesting help from the public to identify a man found dead in the North Georgia mountains near the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail.

The state agency released a sketch of the man depicting him with a thick, blonde beard, along with photos of some of his clothing and gear. He was found Jan. 21 off the Benton McKaye Trail, a popular backpacking route that overlaps with the Appalachian Trail, in the area of Springer Mountain in Fannin County.

The GBI did not say when he died or how long his body had been in the woods.

The unidentified hiker was found with a folding camp shovel, a beanie with an integrated LED headlamp and Keen hiking boots.

Credit: GBI

The unidentified hiker was found with a folding camp shovel, a beanie with an integrated LED headlamp and Keen hiking boots.

The man was wearing size 10½ Keen-brand hiking boots, carrying a collapsible camp shovel and wearing a beanie with an integrated LED headlamp. He was also wearing tan Wrangler cargo pants and a gray long-sleeved fleece shirt, the GBI said.

No further information has been released about the man’s cause of death or how he was found. The investigation remains active, the GBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Cleveland Office at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

