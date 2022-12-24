ajc logo
X

GBI: Man strikes Cartersville officer with SUV during arrest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A man wanted for violating his probation struck an officer with his vehicle Friday while attempting to flee arrest in Cartersville, state officials said.

Officers tracked down Phillip Ross to Oxygen Station, a smoke shop along Main Street and just off I-75, at about 12:20 p.m., the GBI said. As officers approached the 49-year-old’s vehicle, the agency said Ross reversed out of a parking spot and began driving toward police.

One officer was struck and a second officer shot at Ross, according to the GBI.

The SUV caught on fire during the shooting, the GBI said, and the flames were extinguished by police. Ross was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The officer who was struck did not report any injuries, according to the state agency. No other officers were injured.

According to Bartow County Jail records, Ross is charged with aggravated assault and felony probation violation in a July incident. Authorities have not said if additional charges would come from Friday’s incident.

The case marked the 112th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Last year, the agency recorded 100 such incidents.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit4h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
2h ago

Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say
1h ago

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel

Credit: Courtesy Hugo Posh Investments

Construction started to redevelop historic Roswell mansion into luxury club and hotel
9h ago
The Latest

Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say
1h ago
Hall County deputies looking for machete-wielding suspect in armed robbery
2h ago
Human remains found in Canton ID’d; police investigating ties to other case
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
10h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top