GBI: Man shot, killed by Spalding deputies following shots fired call

A 23-year-old man was shot to death by Spalding County deputies as they responded to a report of a fight with shots fired late Saturday, according to the GBI.
Michael Antonio Cobb Jr. allegedly fired multiple shots at residents in a home on Lakeview Street in the Experiment area just outside Griffin, according to the state agency. It was just before midnight when deputies were called, and they saw Cobb running away when they arrived.
Cobb eventually returned to the scene, and “during the incident, a deputy fired at Cobb and hit Cobb,” the GBI said. It was not clear what caused deputies to fire shots. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Saturday’s incident was the 100th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023. By the same time last year, there had been 108 such cases.
Anyone with information about the Lakeview Street shooting is encouraged to contact the GBI’s regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
