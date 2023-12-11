GBI: Man shot, killed by Spalding deputies following shots fired call

A 23-year-old man was shot to death by Spalding County deputies as they responded to a report of a fight with shots fired late Saturday, according to the GBI.

Michael Antonio Cobb Jr. allegedly fired multiple shots at residents in a home on Lakeview Street in the Experiment area just outside Griffin, according to the state agency. It was just before midnight when deputies were called, and they saw Cobb running away when they arrived.

Cobb eventually returned to the scene, and “during the incident, a deputy fired at Cobb and hit Cobb,” the GBI said. It was not clear what caused deputies to fire shots. No law enforcement officers were injured.